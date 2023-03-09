Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after buying an additional 44,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after buying an additional 349,220 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.88. 1,373,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,199. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $81.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.38. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

