Sculati Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,341 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for 1.8% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MS traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,374. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.84. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 5,100 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,500,126. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.