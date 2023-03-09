Sculati Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,711 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 1.1% of Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after purchasing an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $87.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.06.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,105. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $91.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

