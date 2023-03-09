Sculati Wealth Management LLC Invests $232,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 491 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $52,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ COST traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $486.50. The stock had a trading volume of 282,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,956. The company has a market capitalization of $215.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $489.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.06. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27.
Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,952 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,466 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $538.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.16.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
