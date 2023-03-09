Sculati Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,471 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,384,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $192,946,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $49,310,000. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the second quarter valued at about $49,235,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

RIVN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. 13,706,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,137,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.83. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $43.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

