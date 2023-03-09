Sculati Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 966.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

DTE stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.54. 148,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.9525 dividend. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

DTE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

Featured Stories

