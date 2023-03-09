Sculati Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sculati Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Loews by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.99. 102,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,080. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,036 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

