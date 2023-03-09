Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Shares Down 7.6%

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.96 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 29,962 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 240% from the average daily volume of 8,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

Scully Royalty Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scully Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Scully Royalty by 52.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Scully Royalty in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Scully Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Scully Royalty by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 3,416,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scully Royalty Company Profile

Scully Royalty Ltd. is a merchant bank company, which provides financial services and facilitates structured trade for corporations and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore Royalty, Industrial Equity, Merkanti Holding, and All Other. The Iron Ore segment Royalty includes interest in an iron ore mine.

