Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.82.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of SEE stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Sealed Air has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $70.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.28.

Sealed Air Dividend Announcement

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 254.05%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also

