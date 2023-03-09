Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Downgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares cut shares of Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$8.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital raised their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Secure Energy Services Stock Up 3.9 %

SES opened at C$6.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.25. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$5.02 and a one year high of C$8.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.60, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.52.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. In related news, Senior Officer James Darryl Anderson sold 3,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total value of C$26,273.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,446,441.47. Also, Director Rene Amirault sold 17,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$118,107.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 464,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,087,202.90. 1.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

