Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE CMP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.69. The company had a trading volume of 95,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.35.

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, insider James D. Standen sold 7,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $352,847.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,101.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

Featured Articles

