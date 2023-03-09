Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel sold 5,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $418,634.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,856,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 728,106 shares of company stock valued at $58,067,403 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $5.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.89. 13,571,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,390,072. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $127.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.