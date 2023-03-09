Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $320,000 Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sanofi by 48.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,539,000 after buying an additional 5,822,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after buying an additional 10,684,509 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after buying an additional 112,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $47.61. 229,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,063. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $120.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is 44.52%.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

