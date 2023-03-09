Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,796 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 59,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,658,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.37. 786,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,667,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $223.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

