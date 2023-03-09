Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1,869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,519,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,059 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 20.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,641 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 107.0% during the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 29.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,793,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,844,000 after acquiring an additional 861,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 697.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,528,000 after purchasing an additional 792,440 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE UL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.07. 665,830 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,271. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.15. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

