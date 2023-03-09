Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stake Lessened by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Sempra were worth $8,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sempra during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 728.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 23,485 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 6.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,739,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,796,000 after buying an additional 101,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sempra by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,456,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sempra from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,244 shares of company stock worth $5,231,853 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $148.62 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $136.54 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.83.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.18%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.