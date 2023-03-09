SenesTech (SNES) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th.

SenesTech Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ SNES traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 6,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.85. SenesTech has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Institutional Trading of SenesTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SenesTech stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.39% of SenesTech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sectors such as animal, structural, and food markets.

