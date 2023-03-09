Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 5.7%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Brent D. Baird bought 6,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,271.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,955,271. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 29.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.

