Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Trading Down 5.7%

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Servotronics from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st.
Servotronics Trading Up 3.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Buying and Selling
Servotronics Company Profile
Servotronics, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of advanced technology products consisting primarily of control components and consumer products consisting of knives and various types of cutlery and other edged products. It operates through the Advanced Technology Group (ATG) and Consumer Products Group (CPG) segments.
Read More
