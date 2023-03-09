Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Insider Sells $10,195.20 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) insider Elly Ryu sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $10,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Elly Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Elly Ryu sold 357 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $4,212.60.
Sesen Bio Price Performance
SESN stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.
Featured Articles
