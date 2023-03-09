Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) Insider Sells $10,195.20 in Stock

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) insider Elly Ryu sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $10,195.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elly Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Elly Ryu sold 357 shares of Sesen Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $4,212.60.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN stock opened at $0.63 on Thursday. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SESN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 328,020 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 4th quarter worth $5,015,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sesen Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,339,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 52,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 126,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio in the second quarter worth about $2,171,000. Institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sesen Bio in a research note on Monday, December 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc engages in designing, engineering, and developing targeted protein therapeutics. It offers Vicineum and Proxinium, which target tumor cell surface antigens that allow for rapid internalization into the targeted cancer cell and also have limited expression on normal cells. The company was founded by Reza Dana, K.

