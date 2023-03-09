Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $9.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 52.9% during the first quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 1,241,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 429,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Shattuck Labs by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

