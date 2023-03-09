Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) PT Lowered to $9.00

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 183.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on STTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shattuck Labs from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Friday, February 24th.
Shattuck Labs Trading Down 2.5 %
Shattuck Labs stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average of $3.03. Shattuck Labs has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.82.
Shattuck Labs Company Profile
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
