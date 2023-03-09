Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $38.97

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$38.97 and traded as high as C$39.31. Shaw Communications shares last traded at C$39.24, with a volume of 1,066,115 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SJR.B shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Shaw Communications Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.47.

Shaw Communications Dividend Announcement

Shaw Communications Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0988 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.95%.

(Get Rating)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.