Short Interest in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Declines By 5.3%

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 702,400 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the January 31st total of 741,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiqTech International
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in LiqTech International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 508,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 24,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
LiqTech International Price Performance
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc is a clean technology company, which engages in the provision of gas and liquid purification products by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. It operates through the following segments: Water, Ceramics, Plastics, and Other. The firm specializes in ceramic membranes for liquid filtration systems and diesel particulate filters (DPFs) to control soot exhaust particles from diesel engines.
See Also
