Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Gap Down to $103.35

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $103.35, but opened at $95.90. Signature Bank shares last traded at $99.08, with a volume of 1,549,346 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Signature Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 36.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,941,000 after acquiring an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,694,000 after buying an additional 697,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 66.9% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 924,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,729,000 after buying an additional 370,800 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.