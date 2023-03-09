Signature Securities Group Corporation Acquires 1,874 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYG. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 269.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,384,000 after purchasing an additional 698,500 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 2,252,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,770,000 after purchasing an additional 695,000 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,580,000. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,945,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,924,000 after purchasing an additional 338,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 194.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 470,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,664,000 after purchasing an additional 310,755 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.06. 12,376,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,126,531. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $82.86.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

