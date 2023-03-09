Signature Securities Group Corporation Buys 1,196 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,756,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,761,000 after buying an additional 554,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 36.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,879,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,941,000 after purchasing an additional 134,071 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,781,000 after purchasing an additional 163,564 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,770,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,842,000 after purchasing an additional 68,621 shares during the period.

RDVY traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.52. 192,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,652. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $38.34 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

