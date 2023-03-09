Signature Securities Group Corporation Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 151.1% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.34. 11,312,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,804,328. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.30.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

