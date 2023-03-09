Signature Securities Group Corporation Has $6.06 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Signature Securities Group Corporation reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northeast Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.00. 288,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,663. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.73 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.99.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

