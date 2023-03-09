Signature Securities Group Corporation Invests $926,000 in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 45,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3,936.2% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of BKLN stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $21.03. 3,097,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,686. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

