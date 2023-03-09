Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 2,260 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SDY stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.17. 157,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,590. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

