Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 2,373 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.5% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 312.6% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 432,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,399. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

