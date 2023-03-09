Signature Securities Group Corporation Purchases 720 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.73. 1,650,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,494,842. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $97.94. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $108.68.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.