Signature Securities Group Corporation Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Signature Securities Group Corporation boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Signature Securities Group Corporation’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Signature Securities Group Corporation’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after buying an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,872,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,781,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,980,000 after purchasing an additional 143,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,222,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,755 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,168. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

