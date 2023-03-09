Silex Systems (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Shares Up 1.1%

Shares of Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Rating) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.67 and last traded at C$11.60. 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 3,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.48.

Silex Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.56.

About Silex Systems

(Get Rating)

Silex Systems Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of laser uranium enrichment technology. It operates through the Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA segments. The company was founded by Michael P. Goldsworthy in 1988 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silex Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silex Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.