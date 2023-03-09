Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €95.00 ($101.06) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.31% from the company’s previous close.

WAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) target price on shares of Siltronic in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €91.00 ($96.81) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Siltronic Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of WAF stock opened at €71.80 ($76.38) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 52-week low of €53.00 ($56.38) and a 52-week high of €153.20 ($162.98). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €76.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €71.33.

About Siltronic

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

