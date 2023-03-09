Silver Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:SVLKF) Shares Down 5.7%

Shares of Silver Lake Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SVLKF – Get Rating) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 28,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Silver Lake Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Silver Lake Resources alerts:

Silver Lake Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.82.

About Silver Lake Resources

Silver Lake Resources Ltd. is an mineral exploration company. The firms principal activities include exploration, mine development, mine operations and the sale of gold. Its segments include Mount Monger Operation and Deflector Operation. The Mount Monger Operation producing gold bullion, and Deflector producing gold bullion and gold-copper concentrate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.