Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Underperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.

Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $4.91 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 56.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,654 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 54.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

