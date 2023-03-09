Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Cut to “Underperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silvergate Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.18.
Silvergate Capital Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $4.91 on Monday. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $162.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $155.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.
About Silvergate Capital
Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.
