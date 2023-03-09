SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SmartRent

About SmartRent

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMRT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SmartRent by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SmartRent during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmartRent by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 3,357,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 1,787,683 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.