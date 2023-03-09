SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SmartRent to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.48.
SmartRent Stock Down 6.6 %
Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.86. SmartRent has a twelve month low of $2.03 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66.
About SmartRent
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
