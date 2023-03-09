Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Director Sells $502,047.48 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Snap-on Trading Up 0.0 %

SNA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.08. 287,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,122. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.71. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $259.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

