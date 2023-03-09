Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.50.
Several brokerages have commented on SDXAY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($95.74) to €101.00 ($107.45) in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sodexo from €93.00 ($98.94) to €105.00 ($111.70) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.
Shares of SDXAY opened at $18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92.
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
