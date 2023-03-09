Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.00. 18,646 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 42,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SOHU. TheStreet lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $489.23 million, a P/E ratio of -27.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 409.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter valued at $285,000.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

