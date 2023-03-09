SOMESING Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.64 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One SOMESING token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $49.89 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 28th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,751,114,524 tokens. SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io. The Reddit community for SOMESING is https://reddit.com/r/somesingssx. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers.

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content.

SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform.”

SOMESING Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

