Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 2.2 %

SKHHY opened at $22.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. Sonic Healthcare has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2586 per share. This represents a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

