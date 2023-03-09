Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $15.97

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and traded as high as $17.22. Sosei Group shares last traded at $17.14, with a volume of 6,863 shares changing hands.

Sosei Group Trading Up 5.9 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.09.

Sosei Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

Further Reading

