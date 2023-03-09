South32 Limited (ASX:S32) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

South32 Limited (ASX:S32 – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from South32’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
South32 Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.64, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.06.
About South32
