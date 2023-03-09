Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Acquired by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after buying an additional 2,789,376 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after buying an additional 835,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,978,000 after buying an additional 680,165 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,834,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 722.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,044,000 after purchasing an additional 567,629 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Southern Copper

In related news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCCO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 153,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,878. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.61.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 116.96%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

