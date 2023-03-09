Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,614 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 31,248 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 26,768 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 756.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 166,223 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 146,810 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 169,142 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Southwest Airlines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LUV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,627,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,351,251. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

