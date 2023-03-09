SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.72. 42,972 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 30,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

