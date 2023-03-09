SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT) Trading 0.3% Higher

SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $107.35 and last traded at $107.13. 1,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.81.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Global Dow ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period.

SPDR Global Dow ETF Company Profile

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

