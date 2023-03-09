SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Bought by Laraway Financial Advisors Inc

Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 184,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,779,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company had a trading volume of 537,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,646. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.41.

