SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 127,415 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 113,323 shares.The stock last traded at $87.44 and had previously closed at $87.68.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,383 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 79,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 92,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

